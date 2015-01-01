|
Chen C, Sun M, Zhao Y, Yang H, Shen W, Xie Z. Turkish neurosurgery 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023)
38650566
AIM: In critical diseases, immune-nutritional status plays an influential role in the clinical outcome. Studies have reported that the outcome of various diseases can accurately predicted using the Naples prognostic score (NPS) which is an immune-nutritional index, the. This study aimed to examine how NPS relates to 6-month outcomes in patients with severe traumatic brain injury (STBI). MATERIAL AND METHODS: We retrospectively analyzed the clinical data of 94 patients with STBI between September 2018 and September 2021. Galizia's method was used to calculate NPS, and patients were categorized as high (NPS 3) or low (NPS ≤ 3) NPS according to their NPS scores based on receiver operating characteristic curve analysis. In addition, the controlling nutritional status score (CONUT) and prognostic nutrition index (PNI) were calculated. Based on the modified Rank scale (mRS), the outcome for 6-months was evaluated. The mRS score for unfavorable outcomes was ≥ 3.
