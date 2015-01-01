|
Citation
Moscatelli S, Mazzuca S, Guizzo F, Ciaffoni S, Bertolli C, Kosakowska-Berezecka N, Sacino A, Menegatti M. Violence Against Women 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38651353
Abstract
The present study aimed to expand the understanding of the correlates of sexual harassment myths, a set of beliefs that serve to justify male perpetrators. Data collected among Italian adults (N = 407; 59.5% women) showed that individual levels of precarious manhood beliefs-according to which manhood is a social status that must be proven via public action-were related to greater sexual harassment myths acceptance in male and female respondents. Such associations were mediated by hostile sexism and benevolence toward men.
Language: en
Keywords
ambivalent sexism; benevolence toward men; precarious manhood beliefs; sexual harassment myths acceptance; sexual harassment of women