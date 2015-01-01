SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Moscatelli S, Mazzuca S, Guizzo F, Ciaffoni S, Bertolli C, Kosakowska-Berezecka N, Sacino A, Menegatti M. Violence Against Women 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012241248453

PMID

38651353

Abstract

The present study aimed to expand the understanding of the correlates of sexual harassment myths, a set of beliefs that serve to justify male perpetrators. Data collected among Italian adults (N = 407; 59.5% women) showed that individual levels of precarious manhood beliefs-according to which manhood is a social status that must be proven via public action-were related to greater sexual harassment myths acceptance in male and female respondents. Such associations were mediated by hostile sexism and benevolence toward men.

FINDINGS suggest that interventions to reduce tolerance of sexual harassment of women should target cultural views of manhood and counteract rigid models of masculinity and femininity.


Language: en

Keywords

ambivalent sexism; benevolence toward men; precarious manhood beliefs; sexual harassment myths acceptance; sexual harassment of women

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print