Citation
Choi M, Son M, Bae S, Lee W, Kim KN, Hyun JK. Yonsei Med. J. 2024; 65(5): 302-313.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Yonsei University)
DOI
PMID
38653569
Abstract
PURPOSE: This study aimed to examine the interrupting effect of social distancing (SD) on emergency department (ED) patients with ischemic heart disease (IHD), stroke, asthma, and suicide attempts by PM(2.5) exposure in eight Korean megacities from 2017 to 2020.
Language: en
Keywords
*Asthma/prevention & control/epidemiology; *Emergency Service, Hospital/statistics & numerical data; *Myocardial Ischemia/prevention & control/epidemiology; *Particulate Matter/adverse effects; *Stroke/prevention & control/epidemiology; *Suicide, Attempted/statistics & numerical data; emergency medicine; Environmental Exposure/adverse effects; Female; Humans; Interrupted time series analysis; Interrupted Time Series Analysis; Male; Middle Aged; particulate matter 2.5; Physical Distancing; Republic of Korea/epidemiology; social distancing