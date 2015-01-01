|
Lindgren KP, Baldwin SA, Kross E, Ramirez JJ, Tristao T, Peterson KP, Teachman BA, Wiers RW, Neighbors C. Alcohol (Hanover) 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
38658188
BACKGROUND: Drinking identity (the extent to which one links the self with drinking alcohol) is a unique risk factor for college students' hazardous drinking that is not directly targeted by existing interventions. We conducted a study that aimed to decrease drinking identity among college students with hazardous drinking. We adapted a writing task about the future self and tested whether three writing sessions could decrease drinking identity and change drinking. We also investigated whether two additional factors (writing perspective and inclusion of participants' social networks) would enhance task impact. The present study evaluated whether posited proximal cognitive and motivational outcomes (drinking identity, self-efficacy, readiness to change, and drinking intentions) changed immediately after each writing session.
college students; drinking identity; future self; hazardous drinking; narrative writing