Abstract

BACKGROUND: The unhoused population is at high risk for traumatic injuries and faces unique challenges in accessing follow-up care. However, there is scarce data regarding differences in Emergency Department (ED) return rates and reasons for return between unhoused and housed patients.



METHODS: We conducted a 3-year retrospective cohort study at a level-1 trauma center in a large metropolitan area. All patients who presented to the ED with traumatic injuries and were discharged without hospital admission were included in the study. The primary outcome was ED returns for trauma-related complications or new traumatic events <6 months after discharge. Patient characteristics and study outcomes were compared between housed and unhoused groups.



RESULTS: A total of 4184 patients were identified, of which 20.3% were unhoused. Compared to housed, unhoused patients were more likely to return to the ED (18.8% vs 13.9%, P <.001), more likely to return for trauma-related complications (4.6% vs 3.1%, P =.045), more likely to return with new trauma (7.1% vs 2.8%, P <.001), and less likely to return for scheduled wound checks (2.5% vs 4.3%, P =.012). Of the patients who returned with trauma-related complications, unhoused patients had a higher proportion of wound infection (20.5% vs 5.7%, P =.008). In the regression analysis, unhoused status was associated with increased odds of ED return with new trauma and decreased odds of return for scheduled wound checks.



CONCLUSIONS: This study observed significant disparities between unhoused and housed patients after trauma. Our results suggest that inadequate follow-up in unhoused patients may contribute to further ED return.

