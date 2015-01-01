Abstract

PURPOSE: Child maltreatment (CM) is associated with psychosis; however little is known about the frequency, type, and timing of abuse in the personality pathology domain of psychoticism (PSY) in the DSM-5. The purpose of this study was to analyze childhood trauma typology and frequency according to gender and to identify sensitive periods of susceptibility to CM in women with high PSY.



METHODS: The Maltreatment and Abuse Chronology Exposure (MACE) scale was used to evaluate the frequency, severity and timing of each type of maltreatment. The full sample consisted of 83 participants with different psychiatric diagnoses. Psychoticism was assessed with the DSM-5 Personality Inventory (PID-5). To identify the differences in CM exposure between the PSY+ (high psychoticism) and PSY- (low psychoticism) groups, the Mann-Whitney U test, the chi square test and random forest (RF) test were used.



RESULTS: Comparing PSY + and PSY-, revealed gender differences in the impact of abuse, with highly frequent and severe types of abuse, in women. In women, PSY + and PSY-, were differentiated especially in non-verbal emotional abuse, peer physical bullying and parental verbal abuse. Several periods with a major peak at age seven followed by peaks at age 17 and 12 years old were identified.



CONCLUSION: Increased exposure to CM occurs in women with PSY+. A sensitivity to CM exposure during early childhood and late adolescence could be a risk factor for psychoticism in women.

