Citation
Seguí-Grivé M, Jurado N, Navarrete A, Morelló C, Ortega E, Boluda M, Muntané G, Llaurador-Coll M, Vilella E, Gutiérrez-Zotes A. Arch. Women Ment. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
38656388
Abstract
PURPOSE: Child maltreatment (CM) is associated with psychosis; however little is known about the frequency, type, and timing of abuse in the personality pathology domain of psychoticism (PSY) in the DSM-5. The purpose of this study was to analyze childhood trauma typology and frequency according to gender and to identify sensitive periods of susceptibility to CM in women with high PSY.
Language: en
Keywords
Abuse; Bullying; Childhood maltreatment; Parental verbal abuse; Psychoticism