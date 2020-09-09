Abstract

BACKGROUND: Regular exercise is emphasized for the improvement of functional capacity and independence of older adults. This study aimed to compare the effects of a dual-task resistance exercise program and resistance exercise on cognition, mood, depression, physical function, and activities of daily living (ADL) in older adults with cognitive impairment.



METHODS: A total of 44 older adults participated in the study. Participants were randomly allocated to an experimental group (n = 22) performing a dual-task resistance exercise program for cognitive function improvement and a control group (n = 22) performing a resistance exercise program. Both groups performed the exercise for 40 min per session, three times a week, for 6 weeks (18 sessions). Cognition, mood, depression, functional fitness, and ADL were quantified before and after the intervention using the Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE), profile of mood states (POMS), geriatric depression scale (GDS), senior fitness test (SFT), and Korean version of ADL, respectively.



RESULTS: There was a significant time and group interaction on the MMSE (p = 0.044). There were no significant time and group interactions in the POMS, GDS, SFT, or ADL. Cognitive function (p < 0.001), mood (p < 0.001), depression (p < 0.001), functional fitness (p < 0.001), and ADL (p < 0.001) significantly improved after dual-task resistance exercise, and cognitive function (p < 0.001), mood (p < 0.001), depression (p < 0.001), functional fitness (p < 0.001), and ADL (p < 0.001) significantly improved after resistance exercise.



CONCLUSIONS: Dual-task resistance exercise is more effective than resistance exercise in improving cognitive function in older adults with cognitive impairment. Both dual-task resistance exercise and resistance exercise improves mood, depression, functional fitness, and ADL after the intervention. We propose using dual-task resistance exercises for cognitive and physical health management in the older adults with cognitive impairment. TRIAL REGISTRATION: This study was registered with the Clinical Research Information Service (WHO International Clinical Trials Registry Platform) (Registration ID, KCT0005389; Registration date, 09/09/2020).

Language: en