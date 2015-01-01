Abstract

BACKGROUND: As the largest group of healthcare professionals, nurses play an indispensable and crucial role in disaster response. The enhancement of nurses' disaster literacy is imperative for effective disaster emergency management. However, there is currently a lack of knowledge regarding nurses' disaster literacy. This study represents the first attempt to explore the key components and characteristics of disaster literacy among nurses.



METHODS: A qualitative descriptive design was employed, and the reporting followed the Consolidated Criteria for Reporting Qualitative Research (COREQ) guidelines (refer to File S1). The purposive sampling method was utilized. Thirty-one rescue nurses from 31 medical institutions across 25 provinces and regions in China were recruited to participate in the study. The respondents were requested to share their experiences and insights regarding disaster rescue operations. Inductive content analysis was employed for data examination.



RESULTS: The results indicated that rescue nurses universally recognized that there was a pressing need to enhance the level of disaster literacy among nurses. The disaster literacy of nurses encompasses nine dimensions: physical and mental quality, disaster rescue general knowledge, professional and technical competence, professional ethics, teamwork, emotional ability, information literacy, leadership, and knowledge transformation.



CONCLUSIONS: To ensure national sustainability, government departments, healthcare organizations, and hospital administrators can accurately evaluate the disaster literacy of individual clinical nurses, groups, and the workforce as a whole through nine dimensions, which also can provide evidence to support the development of precision strategies to strengthen the disaster literacy of nurses.

