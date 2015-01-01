|
Citation
Shrestha R, Sapkota D, Sarraf RR, Mehra D, Ekstrom AM, Deuba K. BMC Womens Health 2024; 24(1): e258.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
38658963
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Violence against women (VAW) is a significant public health problem. With the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the frequency and severity of VAW has escalated globally. Approximately one in four women in Nepal have been exposed to either physical, psychological, and/or sexual violence in their lifetime, with husbands or male partners being the perpetrators in most cases. VAW prevention has been under-researched in low- and middle-income countries, including Nepal. This study aims to explore the perspectives of local stakeholders, including healthcare providers and survivors of violence in Madhesh Province. The overarching goal is to provide insights for designing prevention and support programs that are acceptable to communities and cater to the needs of survivors.
Language: en
Keywords
*Qualitative Research; Adult; COVID-19/psychology/epidemiology/prevention & control; Female; Focus Groups; Health care providers; Health Personnel/psychology; Humans; Male; Mental Health; Middle Aged; Nepal; Perceptions; Qualitative study; Survivors/psychology; Violence against women; Young Adult