Abstract

BACKGROUND: Violence against women (VAW) is a significant public health problem. With the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the frequency and severity of VAW has escalated globally. Approximately one in four women in Nepal have been exposed to either physical, psychological, and/or sexual violence in their lifetime, with husbands or male partners being the perpetrators in most cases. VAW prevention has been under-researched in low- and middle-income countries, including Nepal. This study aims to explore the perspectives of local stakeholders, including healthcare providers and survivors of violence in Madhesh Province. The overarching goal is to provide insights for designing prevention and support programs that are acceptable to communities and cater to the needs of survivors.



METHODS: An explorative qualitative study was conducted in Madhesh Province, southern Nepal. A total of 21 interviews, including 15 in-depth interviews (IDIs) with health care providers, three IDIs with women seeking general or maternal and child health services at health care centres, three key informant interviews with the local stakeholders working in the field of VAW, and one focus group discussion with violence survivors, were conducted in Nepali by trained field interviewers. Interviews were recorded, transcribed, translated into English, and analysed using content analysis.



RESULTS: VAW, particularly physical violence, was a common experience in the study area. Sociocultural traditions such as dowry, child marriages and son preference were identifiable triggers for VAW, causing significant physical injuries and mental health problems, including suicide. Health care providers reported that violence survivors often hide their experiences of violence and do not seek any kind of help. Women feared that violence would increase in frequency and intensity if their perpetrators found out that they had disclosed their experiences of violence to health care providers. Local stakeholders emphasized the importance of engaging community leaders and garnering support from both women and men in interventions designed to reduce VAW and its impacts on mental health.



CONCLUSIONS: Participants reported that verbal and physical violence is often perceived as a normal part of women's lives. Women should be made aware of available support services and empowered and supported to increase access and uptake of these services. Additionally, more individual-based counselling sessions that encourage women to escape violence and its mental health consequences while maintaining privacy and confidentiality are recommended.

