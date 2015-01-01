Abstract

BACKGROUND AND AIM: Heat and heavy rain can have negative health impacts for people in Germany. Vulnerable groups in particular, such as children and the elderly, are at increased risk and require special precautions. This paper examines how employers of the municipal administration and facilitating organisations perceive the risk of heat and heavy rain for daycare centres and care facilities, and to what extent an exchange takes place between the municipal level and the facilities. In addition, specially developed information materials with recommendations for action for adapting to heat and heavy rain that are aimed at such facilities were evaluated.



METHODS: In the summer of 2021, we conducted a quantitative survey. A total of 333 respondents from municipal administrations, facilitating organisations and institutions participated. Descriptive analyses and ANOVAs were conducted.



RESULTS: Risk perception and adaptation knowledge concerning heat was perceived higher than concerning heavy rain. The intention to support institutions in finding measures for adaptation was also higher with regard to heat. The majority of interviewees from municipal administrations and institutions communicated with institutions through various channels on different topics including the natural hazards mentioned. The information material was evaluated positively.



DISCUSSION: This article shows that facilities are seen as very affected by heat waves. Awareness towards heavy rainfall needs to be raised. The feedback on the information material clearly shows a high need in this area.

Language: de