|
Citation
|
Heidenreich A, Deppermann LH, Thieken AH, Otto A. Bundesgesundheitsblatt Gesundheitsforschung Gesundheitsschutz 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38656348
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND AND AIM: Heat and heavy rain can have negative health impacts for people in Germany. Vulnerable groups in particular, such as children and the elderly, are at increased risk and require special precautions. This paper examines how employers of the municipal administration and facilitating organisations perceive the risk of heat and heavy rain for daycare centres and care facilities, and to what extent an exchange takes place between the municipal level and the facilities. In addition, specially developed information materials with recommendations for action for adapting to heat and heavy rain that are aimed at such facilities were evaluated.
Language: de
|
Keywords
|
Climate change adaptation; Extreme weather events; Natural hazards; Risk communication; Vulnerable groups