SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Carnide N, Feng G, Song C, Demers PA, MacLeod JS, Sritharan J. Can. J. Public Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Canadian Public Health Association)

DOI

10.17269/s41997-024-00882-w

PMID

38658439

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The role of work-related injuries as a risk factor for opioid-related harms has been hypothesized, but little data exist to support this relationship. The objective was to compare the incidence of opioid-related harms among a cohort of formerly injured workers to the general population in Ontario, Canada.

METHODS: Workers' compensation claimants (1983-2019) were linked to emergency department (ED) and hospitalization records (2006-2020). Incident rates of opioid-related poisonings and mental and behavioural disorders were estimated among 1.7 million workers and in the general population. Standardized incidence ratios (SIRs) and 95% confidence intervals (CI) were calculated, adjusting for age, sex, year, and region.

RESULTS: Compared to the general population, opioid-related poisonings among this group of formerly injured workers were elevated in both ED (SIR = 2.41, 95% CI = 2.37-2.45) and hospitalization records (SIR = 1.54, 95% CI = 1.50-1.59). Opioid-related mental and behavioural disorders were also elevated compared to the general population (ED visits: SIR = 1.86, 95% CI = 1.83-1.89; hospitalizations: SIR = 1.42, 95% CI = 1.38-1.47). Most occupations and industries had higher risks of harm compared to the general population, particularly construction, materials handling, processing (mineral, metal, chemical), and machining and related occupations. Teaching occupations displayed decreased risks of harm.

CONCLUSION: Findings support the hypothesis that work-related injuries have a role as a preventable risk factor for opioid-related harms. Strategies aimed at primary prevention of occupational injuries and secondary prevention of work disability and long-term opioid use are warranted.


Language: en

Keywords

Drug overdose; Humans; Occupational injuries; Opioid-related disorders; Workers’ compensation; Workplace

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print