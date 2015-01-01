|
Nhep R, Deck S, van Doore K, Powell M. Child Abuse Negl. 2024; 152: e106813.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38657489
BACKGROUND: There is growing awareness that a proportion of children in orphanages have been recruited or transferred into the facility for a purpose of exploitation and/or profit. These children are often falsely presented as orphans to evoke sympathy and solicit funding. This process is known as orphanage trafficking. Although orphanage trafficking can be prosecuted under legal frameworks in some jurisdictions, including Cambodia, there have been limited prosecutions to date. One factor that likely contributes to a lack of prosecution is poor detection, yet the indicators of orphanage trafficking have not been considered by extant research.
Language: en
Cambodia; Detecting indicators of trafficking; Orphanage trafficking; Residential care