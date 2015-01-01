SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gomes R, Machin R, Nascimento MAF, Couto MT. Cien. Saude Colet. 2024; 29(4): e18412023.

(Copyright © 2024, Associacao Brasileira de Pos-Graduacao em Saude Coletiva)

10.1590/1413-81232024294.18412023

38655960

The present article aims to bridge the gaps or deepen the debate to discuss the relationship between homoparenthood and health. This essay is anchored in specific literature. We seek to work on the following questions throughout the text: (i) How is the central theme of this discussion historically outlined? (ii) How does homoparenthood appear in scientific health production in general? (iii) What sociopolitical dimensions emerge around homoparenthood-health relationships? and (iv) What are the limitations and possibilities for exercising reproductive rights between same-sex couples? Among the conclusions, we underscore the challenge of facing the strangeness of homoparenthood against the idea of the so-called called "normal" family based on heteronormative logic. Even in countries with some legal apparatus assuring the rights to homoparental families, their members suffer prejudice, discrimination, and violence.


*Reproductive Rights; Family/psychology; Homosexuality; Humans; Prejudice

