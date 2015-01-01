SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Abstract

This qualitative study, with five participating interlocutors, sought to understand the senses and meanings of parenting among trans men who became pregnant before gender transition. Analysis was conducted in light of social theories of gender. The results demonstrated an experience of parenthood subject to a field of tensions and negotiations, as well as subjective production that oscillated between transgression and accommodation of the cultural perspective of their own experience. The forms of violence found to be practiced reiterated social vulnerabilities, exposed healthcare service weaknesses and produced harmful effects on transgender men who become pregnant before gender transition.


