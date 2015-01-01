Abstract

The cisheteropatriarchal capitalist system has developed by class, racial and sexual oppression and exploitation in establishing unequal, hierarchical power relations. One of these kinds of oppression involves the use of violence against bodies considered wayward and transgressive within this structure. Of the different types of violence, this study focused on obstetric violence, understood as patriarchal gender violence designed to remove the rights, autonomy and agency of trans women and men during the processes of pregnancy, childbirth, postpartum and abortion. This article reflects on obstetric violence and its impacts on homo-parenthood for lesbian women and trans men, on the understanding that the LGBTQIA+ population is one of the most vulnerable and removed from health services, mainly because of the institutional violence suffered by these bodies. Accordingly, the intention is to understand, through social and historical analysis, how these sexist, heteropatriarchal violations, interlacing and reflecting in health care for these people, generate even more forms of oppression against this population.

