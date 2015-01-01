Abstract

BACKGROUND: Limb salvage by ortho-plastic teams is the standard protocol for treating open tibial fractures in high-income countries, but there's limited research on this in conflict settings like the Gaza Strip. This study assessed the clinical impact of gunshot-related open tibial fractures, compared patient management by orthopedic and ortho-plastic teams, and identified the risk factors for bone non-union in this context.



METHODS: A retrospective review of medical records was conducted on Gaza Strip patients with gunshot-induced-open tibial fractures from March 2018 to October 2020. Data included patient demographics, treatments, and outcomes, with at least one year of follow-up. Primary outcomes were union, non-union, infection, and amputation.



RESULTS: The study included 244 injured individuals, predominantly young adult males (99.2%) with nearly half (48.9%) having Gustilo-Anderson type IIIB fractures and more than half (66.8%) with over 1 cm of bone loss. Most patients required surgery, including rotational flaps and bone grafts with a median of 3 admissions and 9 surgeries. Ortho-plastic teams managed more severe muscle and skin injuries, cases with bone loss > 1 cm, and performed less debridement compared to other groups, though these differences were not statistically significant. Non-union occurred in 53% of the cases, with the ortho-plastic team having the highest rate at 63.6%. Infection rates were high (92.5%), but no significant differences in bone or infection outcomes were observed among the different groups. Logistic regression analysis identified bone loss > 1 cm, vascular injury, and the use of a definitive fixator at the first application as predictors of non-union.



CONCLUSIONS: This study highlights the severity and complexity of such injuries, emphasizing their significant impact on patients and the healthcare system. Ortho-plastic teams appeared to play a crucial role in managing severe cases. However, further research is still needed to enhance our understanding of how to effectively manage these injuries.

