Abstract

Limb fractures are a common cause of pediatric hospital admissions and surgeries, with a significant prevalence in the United Kingdom across all injury categories. Among psychiatric conditions in children, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) stands out as frequently associated with fractures, particularly those involving extremities. ADHD, with diagnoses prevalent among a significant proportion of school-age children and adolescents, has witnessed a growing global incidence. We followed the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) 2020 checklist for our systematic literature search, using various databases and specific search terms related to ADHD and fractures. We considered articles from 2018 to 2023, focusing on English language papers with free full-text access. Our selection process used the PRISMA flowchart. We began with 1,890 articles and, after deduplication, title screening, abstract assessment, and quality evaluation included nine research papers in our review. Our primary focus was on examining fracture-related outcomes in individuals with ADHD compared to those without, considering medication status. These studies encompassed various designs, with a focus on the ADHD-fracture relationship and methylphenidate's (MPH) impact. Our study confirms that ADHD increases fracture risk and suggests that MPH may help mitigate this risk. Early ADHD detection is vital for nonpharmacological interventions. Orthopedic surgeons should proactively identify ADHD, while healthcare professionals should offer injury prevention guidance, particularly for at-risk groups.

