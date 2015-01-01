Abstract

Magnet ingestion can lead to serious health issues, including inflammation, gastrointestinal tract perforation, and even life-threatening complications. Despite legislative actions and numerous reports on the dangers of magnet ingestion in children, it remains a significant public health concern. Physicians must remain vigilant in cases of acute abdomen with ambiguous symptoms or unclear history in young patients. Prompt diagnosis and surgical intervention in case of multiple magnet swallowing are crucial to prevent complications. We present two cases of successful removal of ingested magnetic spheres through laparoscopic appendectomy in adolescents. This study aimed to highlight the technical aspects of the procedure to share the benefits of minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the management of magnetic foreign bodies (FBs) located in the appendix or cecum.



