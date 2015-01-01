Abstract

BACKGROUND: Even among minors, the use of psychotropic substances is widespread in Europe. Data on the use of tobacco, alcohol and cannabis are regularly reported in Germany, but data on problematic use are lacking. In the present study, established screening instruments were used to investigate the prevalence of problematic use of cigarettes, alcohol and cannabis among children and adolescents.



METHODS: A survey that was designed to be representative was conducted across Germany in a sample of 4001 persons aged 12-17. The survey consisted of established screening instruments for problematic consumption patterns and related psychosocial aspects. Prevalences were estimated, and bivariate and multivariate associated characteristics were studied.



RESULTS: Among 12- to 17-year-olds in Germany, the prevalence values (with 95% confidence intervals) of problematic use were: for cigarettes, 0.5% [0.3; 0.7]; for alcohol, 11.3% [10.3; 12.3]; and for cannabis, 0.5% [0.3; 0.7]. For the problematic use of cigarettes, alcohol and cannabis, there were both bivariate and multivariate statistically significant associations with greater psychopathology, lower mindfulness, and a lower quality of life. For example, greater psychopathology and stress experience were both associated with an increased risk of problematic cannabis use (odds ratios 1.21 [1.11; 1.31] and 1.59 [1.33; 1.88]).



CONCLUSION: A comparison with the few available previous findings implies that problematic alcohol consumption has become more prevalent. There were both similarities and differences across the three substances studied with respect to patterns of problematic consumption, particularly in relation to the experience of stress.

Language: en