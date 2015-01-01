Abstract

The devastating nature of landslides demands a thorough understanding of their spatial distribution and the risks they pose to human settlements and infrastructural assets. In this study, we employed a combination of Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR) and Geographic Information System (GIS) techniques to explore the western escarpment of the Main Ethiopian Rift, with a focus on selected districts within the northern Shewa Zone, Ethiopia. By analyzing the SAR data, we derived 28 displacement maps and utilized them to create a comprehensive landslide hazard zonation map. The results indicated significant ground displacement, particularly along the rift margins and areas characterized by rugged terrain. The hazard zones were classified based on their level of risk, with 44% classified as very low, 24% as low, 5% as moderate, 13% as high, and 14% as very high hazard zones. The accuracy of our results was evaluated using receiver operating characteristic (ROC) analysis, which was conducted utilizing landslide inventory data. The analysis demonstrated a remarkable area under the curve (AUC) value of 0.848, providing strong evidence for the validity of our findings. Additionally, our study involved a spatial and statistical assessment of major infrastructure, revealing that 20 to 28% of these properties were in hazard zones ranging from moderate to very high levels, which calls for efficient risk-reduction actions. Therefore, this finding enables stakeholders to identify high-risk areas, prioritize mitigation efforts, and minimize the impact of landslide disasters.

Language: en