Gorey B, Boyle M, O'Brien CM, O'Shaughnessy J, Daly D, Forde A. Forensic Sci. Int. 2024; 359: e112029.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.forsciint.2024.112029

38657323

The evaluation of criminal cases involving the discharge of a firearm requires reliable and up to date information regarding the transfer and persistence of gunshot residue (GSR). Similarly, knowledge of background levels of GSR on relevant populations and awareness of the potential for contamination/secondary transfer is essential. In this paper we build on previous work published by this laboratory and provide an update on the frequency of gunshot residue types in discharged cartridge casings (DCC) encountered in casework within the Republic of Ireland. In conjunction, an examination of the types of firearms encountered in casework and the associated residue types is undertaken. Finally, a review of levels of GSR particles detected on control samples taken from members of An Garda Síochána, the Irish police is detailed. Control samples are taken before a police officer samples a detainee suspected of involvement in an incident where a firearm was discharged and/or subsequently handled.


Discharge cartridge casing; Firearms discharge; GSR; Gunshot residue; SEM-EDX

