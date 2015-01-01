SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Drožđek B, Rodenburg J. Front. Psychiatry 2024; 15: e1356862.

(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Media)

10.3389/fpsyt.2024.1356862

38654731

PMC11035878

While treatment guidelines agree on the first-line interventions for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), there is an ongoing debate between experts regarding the treatment of complex posttraumatic stress disorder (C-PTSD). As scientific research is slowly emerging, different treatment approaches are used in clinical practice This article aims to provide a set of treatment options for C-PTSD in adult survivors of repeated exposure to severe violence and abuse, both in childhood and later on in life. The developmental-contextual perspective on mental health forms the basis of this approach. This perspective is elaborated using the tree metaphor. Then, several treatment strategies are suggested. The presented strategies are a combination of the existing evidence-based approaches for the treatment of PTSD and personality disorders. They target psychological damage in survivors while taking their developmental trajectories and ecological environments into consideration. The treatment model presented is based on longstanding clinical practice and it may be a promising framework for treating C-PTSD. However, it still needs to be scientifically examined for acceptability and effectiveness.


complex PTSD (CPTSD); developmental psychology; ecological perspective; posttraumatic stress disorder; psychotherapy; treatment

