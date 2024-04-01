Abstract

BACKGROUND: Compromised balance is known to contribute to falls, which are associated with increased morbidity and mortality for older adults. Evidence suggests that the application of local vibration to the lower limbs of older adults has the potential to modulate balance.



RESEARCH QUESTION: To identify the temporal and mechanical parameters of vibration applied locally to the lower limbs of older adults that modulate measures of balance, and to define the short- and long-term effects of vibration on balance in this population.



METHODS: The PRISMA 2020 guidelines were used to conduct a systematic search including the PUBMED, EMBASE, and Scopus databases to identify peer-reviewed literature where vibration was applied to the lower limbs of older adults to modulate balance. Data was extracted using a study-specific data extraction form and risk of bias assessed. Where possible, effect sizes were calculated.



RESULTS: Of 7777 records screened, ten randomised controlled trials and 43 prospective laboratory-based studies met the inclusion criteria. Vibration frequencies ranged from 1 to 272 Hz, most studies (n=41) used ≤100 Hz. Amplitude ranged from 0.2 to 3.0 mm, most studies (n=28) used ≤1 mm. Effects of short-term vibration (applied for seconds to hours) were measured during and/or immediately after application. Short-term suprathreshold perceived muscle/tendon vibration had a 'large' destabilising effect size on balance in healthy older adults, but little or no effect on older fallers. Short-term subthreshold vibration to the soles of the feet had a 'small' stabilising effect size. Suprathreshold muscle, tendon or sole vibration applied for 10-30 min over days to weeks improved balance measures, but most (8 of 10) had increased risk of bias. SIGNIFICANCE: The heterogeneity of methodology, populations, and vibration and balance parameters precluded conclusions about the relative effects of lower limb vibration in older adults. However, these results suggest that the application of local vibration to the lower limbs of older adults can modulate balance in the short- and long-term.

Language: en