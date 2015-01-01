Abstract

BACKGROUND: Domestic violence, including violence against women, is a global public health concern with significant implications for women's health and well-being. Despite its prevalence, healthcare providers often face barriers when reporting cases of domestic violence. This study aims to estimate the prevalence of reporting domestic violence against women by physicians and to explore the barriers to reporting.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study was conducted at King Abdulaziz University Hospital in Saudi Arabia. Data were collected through a self-administered questionnaire distributed to physicians from various specialties. The questionnaire covered sociodemographic information, physicians' experiences with domestic violence cases, and barriers to reporting.



RESULTS: The study included 400 physicians. Approximately 39.8% of physicians reported encountering cases of domestic violence, with 33.0% documenting such cases. Reporting rates varied among occupational levels, with specialists (50.85%) and consultants (38.78%) reporting more frequently than general practitioners (16.67%) and residents (28.93%). Physicians with over 10 years of experience were more likely to report (49.40%, p = 0.001). Among the various categories of barriers examined, a lower score in physician-related barriers was the only category significantly associated with higher reporting rates (p < 0.01). However, health administration- and victim-related barriers were not significant factors in reporting.



CONCLUSION: This study highlights variations in reporting rates among medical specialties and underscores the positive impact of physician experience on reporting domestic violence cases. Addressing physician-related barriers and promoting a reporting culture are crucial steps toward combating domestic violence in Saudi Arabia. Healthcare providers play a vital role in identifying and addressing this public health issue.

