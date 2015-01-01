|
Sיhafran Tikva S, Gabay G, Shkoler O, Kagan I. Isr. J. Health Policy Res. 2024; 13(1): e22.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38659017
BACKGROUND: Violence against nurses is common. Previous research has recommended further development of the measurement of violence against nurses and integration of the individual and ward-related factors that contribute to violence against hospital nurses. This study was designed to address these issues by investigating the associations between violence, the listening climate of hospital wards, professional burnout, and perceived quality of care. For this purpose, we used a new operationalization of the violence concept.
*Burnout, Professional/psychology; *Quality of Health Care/standards; Adult; Burnout; Female; Humans; Israel; Listening climate; Male; Middle Aged; Nurses; Nursing Care/psychology/methods; Nursing Staff, Hospital/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Patient; Quality of care; Surveys and Questionnaires; Violence load; Violence/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Workplace Violence/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Workplace/psychology/standards