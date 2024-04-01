Abstract

Suicide is one of the leading causes of death worldwide (WHO, 2019). Depression is a common precursor to suicide and suicidality; however, individuals' experience of depression and the meaning of suicide differs depending on one's cultural background (Colucci, 2013; Goodmann et al., 2021; Kleinman, 2004). The current study explores the relationship between suicide and depression among six broad cultural groups in a large sample (N = 17,015) of adults representing six broad cultural groups (Latin America, South Asia, former Soviet Bloc, Western English-speakers, Chinese, and Arab World). Participants were recruited to a multilingual depression and suicide screening study via Google Ads (Leykin et al., 2012; Gross et al., 2014). As expected, the presence of depression was associated with suicide attempts. However, cultural group moderated this association, with Chinese participants being most likely to report suicidal attempts while screening negative for depression. Although depression remains an important predictor of suicidality, it appears that certain cultural groups may be at higher risk even when depression is not present. Clinicians should consider using culturally adapted assessments for depression and suicidality.

