Abstract

BACKGROUND: The literature remains scarce on the work-related risk factors for suicide and suicidal ideation. The objectives were to explore the associations of psychosocial work exposures with suicidal ideation in a nationally representative sample of the working population.



METHODS: The study was based on the sample of 25,977 employees (14,682 men and 11,295 women) of the national French 2016-17 SUMER survey. The outcome was suicidal ideation assessed using the PHQ-9 instrument. Psychosocial work exposures included various factors from the job strain and effort-reward imbalance models, and other concepts. Statistical analyses were performed using weighted methods, including weighted logistic regression models. Other occupational exposures and covariates were considered. Gender differences were tested.



RESULTS: The prevalence of suicidal ideation was 3.5 % without any difference between genders. Psychosocial work exposures were found to be associated with suicidal ideation. The strongest association was observed between workplace bullying and suicidal ideation. Associations were also found between job strain model factors, job insecurity, esteem, work-family conflict, ethical conflict, teleworking, and low meaning, and suicidal ideation. The associations were in general similar for men and women. LIMITATIONS: The study had a cross-sectional design and no causal interpretation could be done. A reporting bias and a healthy worker effect may be suspected.



CONCLUSION: Psychosocial work exposures played a major role in suicidal ideation. More research may be needed to confirm our results, as suicidal ideation is an important warning signal for suicide prevention. More primary prevention towards the psychosocial work environment may be useful to reduce suicidal ideation at the workplace.

Language: en