Abstract

Penetrating head injury to accomplish suicide by a non-ammunition-related projectile discharged from a nail-gun is a very rare entity. The authors describe even much rarer, and the first reported case of a suicide penetrating head injury by a construction nail discharged from a blank cartridge of a pistol. The absence of beveling and muzzle impression, the non-ejection of the discharged cartridge, and the exit of just the tip of the nail from the other side of wound were the atypical features in this firearm fatality sustained at a contact-range. The entry wound prototypes like abrasion and grease collar, and blackening were absent. An improvisation to insert a construction nail into the chamber of firearm, for utilization as a projectile was another unique highlight here. The deceased was a construction builder. Being debt-ridden, he probably could not manage to purchase even one live cartridge for his licensee pistol to bring suicidal ideation to culmination.

Language: en