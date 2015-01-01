Abstract

Sexual and gender minority (SGM) adults in South Africa face high levels of violence and poor mental health outcomes. Interventions to prevent these negative health implications are hampered by a lack of representative data among this population. This study aims to quantify the associations between three forms of violent victimization and depressive symptoms in a sub-sample of SGM drawn from a population-based cross-sectional study in Gauteng, South Africa. Data come from the sixth Quality of Life survey conducted in South Africa's Gauteng province. Brief screeners assessed childhood sexual abuse (CSA), past-year intimate partner violence (IPV), non-partner violence, and depressive symptoms. Three survey-weighted logistic regression analyses were fit to model associations between elevated depressive symptoms and CSA, past-year IPV, and past-year non-partner violence, controlling for socio-demographics (age, race, sex, area of residence, education, socioeconomic status, and recent employment). N = 1,328 SGM respondents were included. Over 40% (n = 537) reported depressive symptoms, while 17% (n = 222) reported CSA, 5% (n = 67) reported IPV, and 16% (n = 208) reported non-partner violence. CSA and non-partner violence were associated with significantly higher odds of reporting depressive symptoms (aOR: 1.51, 95% CI [1.03, 2.23]; aOR: 1.84, [1.24, 2.73], respectively). IPV was not associated with elevated depressive symptoms (aOR: 1.17, [0.64, 2.16]). In all models, employment in the past 7 days was associated with significantly lower odds of reporting depressive symptoms. Recent and childhood violence is a major burden that is associated with elevated symptoms of depression among SGM in urban South Africa. Community-tailored interventions and policy-related advocacy related to employment and violence prevention may alleviate depressive symptoms in SGM adults in Gauteng.

