Journal Article

Citation

Banyard VL, Edwards KM, Rizzo AJ, Segura-Montagut A, Greenberg P, Kearns MC. J. Mix. Methods Res. 2023; 17(4): 350-372.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/15586898221108013

PMID

38654841

PMCID

PMC11034737

Abstract

While mixed methods research can enhance studies of intervention outcomes and projects where research itself transforms communities through participatory approaches, methodologists need explicit examples. As the field of interpersonal violence prevention increasingly embraces community-level prevention strategies, it may benefit from research methods that mirror community-building prevention processes. A multiphase mixed methods study with sequential and convergent components assessed the feasibility, and impact of a prevention program to change social norms and increase collective efficacy in towns. Joint display analysis created a nuanced picture of the acceptability, feasibility, and impact of the program. This article contributes to the field of mixed methods research by bridging discussions of "interventionist" studies with models of community-based participatory mixed methods research into a combined community-engaged method.


Language: en

Keywords

interventionist research; multi-phase mixed methods; prevention; sexual violence

