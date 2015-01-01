|
Kubo K, Abe T, Nagoshi H, Ochiai H. J. Rural Med. 2024; 19(2): 114-118.
(Copyright © 2024, Japanese Association of Rural Medicine)
38655228
OBJECTIVE: Blunt cardiac rupture is a life-threatening injury that requires surgical repair by cardiovascular or trauma surgeons. We report a case of blunt cardiac rupture in a rural area in which emergency physicians performed emergency department thoracotomy and surgical repair to save the patient's life. PATIENT AND METHODS: This case involved an 18-year-old female who was injured in a traffic accident and underwent emergency thoracotomy and surgical repair.
Language: en
clinical competence; health care systems; physician’s role; rural hospital; traumatic cardiac rupture