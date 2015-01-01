Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Many people experience trauma, and its cumulative effects throughout the life span can alter health, development, and well-being. Despite this, few publications focusing on interpersonal trauma include a holistic understanding of the nature and widespread exposure of trauma experiences for patients. We developed an educational resource to teach residents about identifying and intervening with patients who experience trauma across the life span using a trauma-informed care (TIC) perspective.



METHODS: We created a 4-hour educational session for residents that included didactics, a virtual visit with a domestic violence shelter, a discussion with a person who had experienced trauma, and role-playing. A pretest/posttest retrospective survey assessed resident confidence level in identifying and intervening with patients who may have experienced trauma. We used the Wilcoxon signed rank test to compare pretest and posttest scores and the Kruskal-Wallis test to compare responses by residency type and year. Free-text questions were analyzed for thematic content.



RESULTS: During the 2021-2022 academic year, 72 of 90 residents (80%) from four residency programs attended and evaluated the session. More than 90% of respondents reported the session met their educational needs and provided them with new ideas, information, and practical suggestions to use in their clinical endeavors. The results demonstrated significantly increased confidence on most of the metrics measured.



DISCUSSION: This session significantly improved residents' confidence in identifying and intervening with patients who have had trauma experiences using a TIC perspective, which may lead them to provide improved patient care to those who have experienced trauma.

Language: en