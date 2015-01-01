Abstract

"The Unraveling" is a personal reflection from my perspective as a new fellow in Multiple Sclerosis/Neuroimmunology on the impact of multiple sclerosis on patients and their loved ones. I compare my more recent patient encounters with past experiences working with a different, also mostly female, patient population that included those affected by intimate partner violence. Female vulnerability and the spectrum of human suffering serve as common themes throughout. However, my ultimate goal is to empower readers, from trainees to faculty to patients, to overcome their unique challenges in life and help others do the same.

Language: en