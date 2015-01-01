Abstract

BACKGROUND: Workplace violence (WPV) against emergency nurses has been common but unavoidable. Promoting resilience may mitigate the subsequent health harms of workplace violence. Current interventions mainly focused on internal factors related to resilience, though the external factors can influence personal growth.



AIM: To test the effect, feasibility, and acceptability of a Comprehensive Active Resilience Education (CARE) program on promoting resilience in emergency nurses exposed to workplace violence.



DESIGN: This is a two-armed quasi-experimental using mixed methods, following the TREND checklist.



METHODS: This study was conducted from March 2023 to July 2023 in a tertiary hospital in Shanghai, China. Emergency nurses exposed to workplace violence were recruited using cluster sampling and allocated to the intervention and control groups. The intervention group received the CARE program. The control group received no intervention.



RESULTS: 71participants were recruited and no participants withdrew during the intervention. The resilience and anxiety scores displayed a significant effect in the group*time interaction effect. After four months, the intervention group demonstrated a significant improvement in resilience and anxiety scores. The intervention group showed greater improvement in coping, perceived organizational support, and depression scores compared to the control group. Two themes of joyful engagement experience and effective intervention were identified from qualitative interviews with the intervention group.



CONCLUSION: The Comprehensive Active Resilience Education (CARE) program was effective, feasible, and acceptable in increasing resilience in emergency nurses exposed to workplace violence. The CARE program we developed can be replicated and integrated into systematic education programs for all nurses to help them maintain their mental health and good job performance while dealing with workplace violence.

