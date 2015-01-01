|
Quan F, Huang J, Li H, Zhu W. Psych. J. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Institute of Psychology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
PMID
38655612
Bullying victimization is widely accepted to be associated with aggression. However, the mechanisms underlying this relationship remain unknown. To examine the long-term impact of bullying victimization on aggression, the present study tested the potential mediating effects of both anger rumination and hostile automatic thoughts. A total of 809 undergraduates from four universities across China (74.80% female; M(age) = 19.63 years, SD = 0.82 years) completed the survey on three occasions, with a 6-month delay between Time 1 and Time 2 and a 1-year interval between Time 2 and Time 3. A cross-lagged model of anger rumination and hostile automatic thoughts was developed to test whether they predicted one another, and two structural models were constructed to test their mediating roles in bullying victimization and aggression.
Language: en
aggression; anger rumination; bullying victimization; hostile automatic thoughts