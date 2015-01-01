Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To determine the clinical picture of bipolar affective disorders (BD) in children and adolescents hospitalized at the Clinical Ward of Developmental Age Psychiatry and Psychotherapy (DAPP) in Sosnowiec, Poland.



METHODS: Documentation analysis of 288 BD patients below 18 years of age. Detailed clinical and demographic data were collected and symptoms present during hospitalization were assessed.



RESULTS: The mean age of illness onset was 13.6 ± 1.7 years. A total of 86.5% of the studied individuals received a first diagnosis different from BD/mania, and the average time until the proper diagnosis was 16.9 months. In 45.5% the first episode was depression with varied severity, in 29.2% a mixed episode and in 25.3% mania/hypomania. In 48.6% comorbid disorders were present. The most frequent reason for hospitalization was a mixed episode (47.6%). Among the symptoms, irritability was observed in over 80% of patients with mania or mixed episodes, but also in 60% of patients with depression. Suicidal thoughts were experienced by almost all the depression patients, 84.7% in the mixed episode and also 52.6% in mania/hypomania episode. Anxiety was mostly present in depression (40.7%) and mixed episode (22.6%), while moodcongruent delusions in depression and mania (around 20% of cases). Aggressive behaviours were manifested in around half of patients with mania and a mixed episode.



CONCLUSIONS: In the studied population of children and adolescents, BD usually started with a depression episode accompanied by a high rate of comorbid disorders and in most cases there was an original misdiagnosis. Study results also point to a significant frequency of some pathological symptoms in this population.

