Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To longitudinally assess domestic violence (DV) during the postpartum period, identifying types, patterns and determinants of DV, according to mothers' reports in Fortaleza, Brazil.



METHODS: Data from the Iracema-COVID cohort study interviewed at home mothers who gave birth in the first wave of COVID-19, at 18 and 24 months after birth. Patterns of reported DV were classified as follows: no DV, interrupted DV, started DV and persistent DV. Adjusted multinomial logistic regressions were used to assess factors associated with persistent DV.



RESULTS: DV was reported by 19 and 24% of the mothers at 18 and 24 months postpartum, respectively, a 5 percentage points increase. Persistent DV was present in 11% of the households in the period. The most frequent forms of DV were verbal aggression, reported by 17-20% of the mothers at 18 and 24 months, respectively; drunkenness or use of drugs at home, present in 3-5% of the households; physical aggression, reported by 1.2-1.6% of the mothers. Households with two or more forms of DV increased from 2 to 12% in the period. Adjusted factors associated with persistent DV were maternal common mental disorder, family headed by the mother and head of family's poor schooling. Food insecurity was associated with starting DV.



CONCLUSION: Prevalence of DV was considerably high in the postpartum period. DV prevention policies should rely on improving care to women's mental health; preventing food insecurity; and fostering the educational level of young people of both sexes.

