Factitious disorder imposed on self (FDIS) is a mental disorder characterized by conscious manipulative behavior from patients with no clearly identifiable external objective. It affects subjects with a wide range of characteristics, only some of whom fit the stereotypical profile of the young female working in the health sector. It can take the form of a variety of symptoms or clinical signs, and is likely to involve all specialties. Munchausen syndrome is a particular form of FDIS, more prevalent in men and marked by its severity. Psychiatric comorbidities are common in patients with FDIS. Death is rare but possible, either as a result of the disease itself, complications of examinations or treatments, or suicide. The diagnostic approach must seek to identify positive arguments in favor of the disorder. Diagnosis by elimination remains possible when no other hypothesis can explain a clinical picture suggestive of FDIS. The prognosis is often poor, at least in the short and medium term. Avoiding unnecessary prescriptions is essential to prevent iatrogenesis. The management of FDIS is poorly codified. In all cases, the practitioner must adopt a non-aggressive, empathetic attitude.



Le trouble factice imposé à soi-même (TFIS) est un trouble mental caractérisé par un comportement conscient de manipulation de la part de patients ne poursuivant pas un objectif externe clairement identifiable. Il atteint des sujets aux caractéristiques diverses, une partie seulement d'entre eux correspondant au profil stéréotypé de la femme jeune exerçant une profession dans le domaine de la santé. Il se manifeste par des symptômes ou des signes cliniques variés et est susceptible d'impliquer toutes les spécialités. Le syndrome de Munchausen constitue une forme particulière de TFIS, plus répandue chez les hommes et marquée par sa sévérité. Les comorbidités psychiatriques sont fréquentes chez les sujets atteints de TFIS. Les décès sont rares mais possibles, du fait soit de la maladie elle-même, soit de complications des examens ou des traitements prescrits, soit d'un geste suicidaire. La démarche diagnostique doit œuvrer à identifier des arguments positifs en faveur du trouble. Un diagnostic par élimination reste possible quand aucune autre hypothèse ne peut expliquer un tableau clinique évocateur de TFIS. Le pronostic est souvent médiocre, du moins à court et moyen terme. Éviter les prescriptions inutiles est essentielle pour prévenir la iatrogénie. La prise en charge du TFIS est mal codifiée. Dans tous les cas, une attitude non-agressive et empathique doit être adoptée par le praticien.

