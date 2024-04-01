|
Citation
Bérar A. Rev. Med. Interne 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38658265
Abstract
Factitious disorder imposed on self (FDIS) is a mental disorder characterized by conscious manipulative behavior from patients with no clearly identifiable external objective. It affects subjects with a wide range of characteristics, only some of whom fit the stereotypical profile of the young female working in the health sector. It can take the form of a variety of symptoms or clinical signs, and is likely to involve all specialties. Munchausen syndrome is a particular form of FDIS, more prevalent in men and marked by its severity. Psychiatric comorbidities are common in patients with FDIS. Death is rare but possible, either as a result of the disease itself, complications of examinations or treatments, or suicide. The diagnostic approach must seek to identify positive arguments in favor of the disorder. Diagnosis by elimination remains possible when no other hypothesis can explain a clinical picture suggestive of FDIS. The prognosis is often poor, at least in the short and medium term. Avoiding unnecessary prescriptions is essential to prevent iatrogenesis. The management of FDIS is poorly codified. In all cases, the practitioner must adopt a non-aggressive, empathetic attitude.
Language: fr
Keywords
Deception; Factitious disorders; Malingering; Medically unexplained symptoms; Munchausen syndrome; Simulation; Symptômes médicalement inexpliqués; Syndrome de Munchausen; Tromperie; Troubles factices