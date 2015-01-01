Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adolescence is characterized by complex and dynamic changes, often involving experimentation, including the use of psychotropic substances. Although it is well-established that recreational psychotropic drugs are associated with suicide ideation in adults, evidence of this association in adolescents remains limited.



OBJECTIVE: To investigate the relationship between suicide ideation and psychotropic recreational drug use among adolescents. DESIGN AND SETTING: Systematic review with meta-analysis developed at Universidade Federal de Uberlândia (UFU) and Universidade Estadual de Campinas (UNICAMP), Brazil.



METHODS: A search across eight electronic databases for observational studies, without language or publication year restrictions, was conducted. The Joanna Briggs Institute tool was used to assess the risk of bias. Random-effects meta-analyses and odds ratios were used to measure the effects.



RESULTS: The search yielded 19,732 studies, of which 78 were included in the qualitative synthesis and 32 in the meta-analysis. The findings indicated that suicidal ideation was 1.96 times more likely (95% confidence interval, CI = 1.47; 2.61) for adolescents who used some drug recurrently and 3.32 times more likely (95%CI = 1.86; 5.93) among those who abused drugs. Additionally, adolescents who used cannabis were 1.57 times more likely (95%CI = 1.34; 1.84) to experience suicide ideation compared with non-users, while cocaine users had 2.57 times higher odds (95%CI = 1.47; 4.50).



CONCLUSIONS: Psychotropic recreational drug use is associated with suicidal ideation among adolescents regardless of current or previous use, abuse, or type of substance used. SYSTEMATIC REVIEW REGISTRATION: Registered in the PROSPERO database under the identification number CRD42021232360. https://www.crd.york.ac.uk/prospero/display_record.php?ID=CRD42021232360.

