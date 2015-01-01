SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Oliveira Gracini CL, Nascimento GG, Vidigal MTC, Oliveira MN, Herval M, Blumenberg C, Vieira WA, Lima RR, Paranhos LR. Sao Paulo Med. J. 2024; 142(4): e2022641.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Associacao Paulista de Medicina)

DOI

10.1590/1516-3180.2022.0641.R2.23012024

PMID

38655989

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adolescence is characterized by complex and dynamic changes, often involving experimentation, including the use of psychotropic substances. Although it is well-established that recreational psychotropic drugs are associated with suicide ideation in adults, evidence of this association in adolescents remains limited.

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the relationship between suicide ideation and psychotropic recreational drug use among adolescents. DESIGN AND SETTING: Systematic review with meta-analysis developed at Universidade Federal de Uberlândia (UFU) and Universidade Estadual de Campinas (UNICAMP), Brazil.

METHODS: A search across eight electronic databases for observational studies, without language or publication year restrictions, was conducted. The Joanna Briggs Institute tool was used to assess the risk of bias. Random-effects meta-analyses and odds ratios were used to measure the effects.

RESULTS: The search yielded 19,732 studies, of which 78 were included in the qualitative synthesis and 32 in the meta-analysis. The findings indicated that suicidal ideation was 1.96 times more likely (95% confidence interval, CI = 1.47; 2.61) for adolescents who used some drug recurrently and 3.32 times more likely (95%CI = 1.86; 5.93) among those who abused drugs. Additionally, adolescents who used cannabis were 1.57 times more likely (95%CI = 1.34; 1.84) to experience suicide ideation compared with non-users, while cocaine users had 2.57 times higher odds (95%CI = 1.47; 4.50).

CONCLUSIONS: Psychotropic recreational drug use is associated with suicidal ideation among adolescents regardless of current or previous use, abuse, or type of substance used. SYSTEMATIC REVIEW REGISTRATION: Registered in the PROSPERO database under the identification number CRD42021232360. https://www.crd.york.ac.uk/prospero/display_record.php?ID=CRD42021232360.


Language: en

Keywords

*Psychotropic Drugs; *Recreational Drug Use/statistics & numerical data/psychology; *Suicidal Ideation; Adolescent; Brazil/epidemiology; Female; Humans; Illicit Drugs; Male; Risk Factors; Substance-Related Disorders/psychology/epidemiology

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print