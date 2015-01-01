Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Young drivers aged 24 and below are at heightened risks of being influenced by their route familiarity levels. This study aims to compare prevalences of crash culpability, crash configurations and risky driver behaviors among newly licensed young drivers when they are driving on roads with different route familiarity levels.



METHODS: Based on the road traffic crash and violation data in Yunnan Province of China from January 2017 through December 2019, we classified drivers' different route familiarity levels by utilizing spatial distance away from residence-based method, including driving on high route familiarity (HRF) and low route familiarity (LRF) roads. Prevalence ratios were estimated using generalized estimating equation log-binomial regression models.



RESULTS: We identified 12016 newly licensed young drivers driving on HRF roads and 2189 drivers on LRF roads. Within 48 months of licensure, young drivers on LRF roads were more likely to be at fault for their motor vehicle crashes than those on HRF roads. Young drivers on LRF roads were more likely to be with failure to obey traffic control device, with failure to yield right of way, wrong way driving, backing unsafely and improper parking compared with those on HRF roads. Drivers on LRF roads were less likely to be inattentive and driving with unsafe speed and following too closely compared with those on HRF roads.



CONCLUSIONS: Several basic aspects of targeted countermeasures can be put forward. Visual impacts such as rectangular rapid-flashing beacon (RRFB) can be used in order to prevent wrong way driving on the tourist roadways. Arranging safety talks and programs in colleges and universities and technical interventions like Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) can be used to reduce young drivers' driving distraction and overconfidence. It is recommended that the driving schools can use these research findings to include in licensure program to make young drivers more aware of the various factors that expose them to crash risks so that more defensive driving may be needed under different situations, and this can also help build the graduated driving licensure (GDL) programme in China.

