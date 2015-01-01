Abstract

There is heightened awareness that a whole-of-systems approach to perpetrator responses is key to addressing domestic and family violence (DFV). This paper reports on the findings from a scoping review which mapped the international literature on how health professionals identify and respond to perpetrators of DFV within a hospital setting. A comprehensive scoping review methodology was used. The search, spanning January 2010 to January 2022, yielded 12,380 publications from four databases. Eligibility for inclusion included peer-reviewed literature with any reference to inpatient hospital health professionals identifying or responding to perpetrators of DFV. Fourteen articles were included in the final review. The review presents the literature categorized by levels of prevention, from primary, secondary, through to tertiary preventive interventions. An additional category "other practices" is added to capture practices which did not fit into existing levels. Despite glimpses into how health professionals can identify, and respond to perpetrators of DFV, the current knowledge base is sparse. The review did not identify any mandated or formal procedures for identifying and/screening or responding to perpetration of abuse in hospitals. Rather, responses to perpetrators are inconsistent and rely on the motivation, skill, and self-efficacy of health professionals rather than an embedded practice that is driven and informed by hospital policy or procedures. The literature paints a picture of missed opportunities for meaningful work with perpetrators of DFV in a hospital setting and highlights a disjuncture between policy and practice.

Language: en