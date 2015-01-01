Abstract

Despite years of suicide prevention efforts, some celebrities with high socioeconomic status or positive public images in Taiwan choose to end their lives by suicide. With the thriving development of positive psychology over the past 30 years, there has been an emphasis on addressing negative emotions and illness and recognizing post-traumatic growth (PTG), the pursuit of positive emotions, and the quest for well-being. Deliberate rumination can be used as an approach to finding PTG when one suffers from traumatic events that shatter the inner world. Mental Health BMI (Befriend-Mindfulness-Identity) Well-being Index is an assessment tool for positive mental health. Through solution-focused brief therapy (SFBT), the clients consciously and proactively ruminate on the traumatic events to develop new perspectives of the world, others, and self. The index can also be used to design learning programs for suicide gatekeeper training to lead peers in group counseling for the promotion of positive mental health, engendering of post-traumatic resilience, and achieving three sources of happiness - social well-being, emotional well-being, and psychological well-being. As such, we can facilitate PTG to prevent suicide among high-risk individuals by raising awareness and literacy of mental health and well-being. People with mental problems can then be self-reliant and be their suicide prevention gatekeepers besides seeking professional help passively or being referred.

Language: en