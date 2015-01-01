Abstract

Suicide as a mode of sudden death elevates the suicidal ideation and behaviours among suicide survivors. Viewed from the depth psychology, particularly the theories of complex and archetype of the Analytical Psychology, the author proposes that the suicide complex (SC) is constellated in their psyche. This article gives a Jungian interpretation of the increased risk of suicide among suicide survivors with the researched subjects in the UK. The author argues that survivors' experience of their shattered assumptive world and being disconnected from social systems resulted in their relationship with the unconscious seriously severed. Not only does their health deteriorate, but also they carry shame, guilt, blame, and are often scapegoated. Survivors carry projections from the collective unconscious, so it is crucial to address the archetypal rupture that survivors are struggling to live with in order to integrate with the loss. The author also indicates that the positive function of SC is to help survivors to understand the suicide, and hence shed light on how to help them to repair the wounds and embark upon a healing journey.

Language: en