Abstract

In Bangladesh, Compared to deaths in the course of duty, more police officers commit suicide. Suicidal death among police officers in Bangladesh is increasing day by day. However, the reasons behind these deaths are not well-researched. Using qualitative research design, the author analyzed the primary data obtained from 14 interviews (five family members of five deceased police officers, five colleagues of five deceased officers, three senior officers of Bangladesh Police, and one University teacher) and content of open-source secondary data regarding the suicide of 32 police officers from 2017-2023. With the application of the thematic analysis method, the researcher finds out the risk factors of the suicidal tendency of the members of Bangladesh police. The result shows that the main reasons for the suicides are depression, work stress, family conflicts, professional stress, financial crisis, etc. The lower-ranked male police officers have a higher rate of suicide than others. Because they do not have enough time for leisure and recreation which has led to despair and a severance from their family. The article also describes some potential preventive measures that Bangladesh Police can undertake to thwart the suicidal tendency of police, such as understanding the verbal cues and behavioral clues of suicidal police officers, training regarding mental health, identifying vulnerable police officers, etc. The article also offers colleague intervention strategies as a lifeline for potential suicidal police officers.

