Abstract

BACKGROUND: In Japan, the number of suicides increased rapidly during the COVID-19 pandemic. An investigation into the reasons for suicide was reported based on the official data based on information collected by the police. However, no studies have examined the reasons for suicide during the pandemic in Japan from a cross-sectional and longitudinal perspective based on the statements of individuals. Aims: Using the statements of people who experienced suicidal ideation or suicide attempts during the pandemic, we aimed to clarify (1) their reasons and (2) the reasons in overlapping cases that had reasons prior to the pandemic and developed reasons during the pandemic and in pandemic-emerging cases with only reasons that arose during the pandemic.



METHODS: An online survey obtained responses about 752 consultees involving suicidal ideation or suicide attempts during the pandemic from mental health and welfare professionals. Reasons were analyzed based on public suicide statistics categories for Japan.



RESULTS: (1) The many reasons for consultees included economy, health, and loneliness. (2) Health and family were the most frequent pre-pandemic reasons in overlapping cases. Economy followed by loneliness were frequent reasons that arose during the pandemic both in overlapping cases and pandemic-emerging cases. The reasons arising during the pandemic did not differ between the two groups.



CONCLUSION: The results of the present study, based on statements from the individual people involved, may be closer to reality and show a stronger and more pervasive impact of the reasons than results based on data from suicide deaths. These results indicate that prevention of suicide requires economic and mental health welfare measures during a pandemic, in coordination with pre-pandemic mental health welfare measures.

