Mizuno Y, Sugawara D, Ujihara M, Mogi M, Gen T, Tachikawa H, Cho Y. J. Suicidol. (Taipei) 2023; 18(4): 763-772.
(Copyright © 2023, Taiwanese Society of Suicidology, Publisher Airiti)
BACKGROUND: In Japan, the number of suicides increased rapidly during the COVID-19 pandemic. An investigation into the reasons for suicide was reported based on the official data based on information collected by the police. However, no studies have examined the reasons for suicide during the pandemic in Japan from a cross-sectional and longitudinal perspective based on the statements of individuals. Aims: Using the statements of people who experienced suicidal ideation or suicide attempts during the pandemic, we aimed to clarify (1) their reasons and (2) the reasons in overlapping cases that had reasons prior to the pandemic and developed reasons during the pandemic and in pandemic-emerging cases with only reasons that arose during the pandemic.
